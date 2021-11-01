Steady stream of early-morning voters in Johannesburg suburb of Bryanston

The voting station at Bryandale Primary School in Bryanston, in northern Johannesburg, had seen a steady stream of about 700 voters by early morning, with about 100 people in the queue.

IEC presiding officer Caroline Hector said there had been a steady flow since 6.30am. When the station opened at 5am there were about 12 elderly people waiting on their camping chairs outside.

An elderly woman arrived at the front of the queue irate because she had been told she was not allowed to vote in Limpopo, where she lives, but rather in Bryanston where she works.