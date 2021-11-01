WATCH | Politicians? They’re hapless and hopeless, homeless Capetonians conclude

Most of Cape Town's homeless population — estimated at between 4,000 and 14,000 people — will not vote.

Many are on the streets because they were pushed out of their communities for being “troublemakers”. Others are simply down and out, and Cape Town is the place where they hoped their luck would finally change.

Nonhlanhla Mncube, 45, who lives in a tiny tarpaulin shack in Sea Point, is one of the thousands of homeless people who do not plan to vote on Monday.

The only party that has ever made a tangible difference in her life, she said, is the ANC when it brought her freedom to vote. Since then, however, she hasn't felt represented by any political party.