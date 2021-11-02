Politics

IEC members ambushed in Mpumalanga after elections, votes secure

02 November 2021 - 10:24
IEC officials in Mpumalanga were ambushed after votes had been counted.
IEC officials in Mpumalanga were ambushed after votes had been counted.
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Members of the Electoral Commission (IEC) were ambushed by unknown men in Mpumalanga on Monday night.

According to the IEC, the officials were at Plaatjie Primary School in Bushbuckridge, in ward 24, when they were ambushed.

The officials managed to flee the scene but their equipment and ballot papers remained in the car, which was abandoned.

The IEC said: “The ballot papers had been counted and the signed slip confirming this  was on the person of one of the officials when they fled the scene.

“The IEC is pleased no-one was harmed and that this act of criminality did not compromise the votes from ward 24.

“We hope the suspects are found and face the full might of the law. Counselling for our officials will be arranged.”

TimesLIVE

  • It’s never been as important to be in the know as it is now. Subscribe to Sunday Times today and get 50% off. Click here to subscribe. 

READ MORE:

Three people fatally wounded in KZN in shoot-out with police

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the deaths of three men in a shoot-out with police in Plessislaer, ...
News
3 hours ago

eThekwini presiding officer arrested in alleged vote rigging incident

The IEC has confirmed that a presiding officer in the eThekwini Metro was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box on ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Mother Nature spoils her ballot in Cape Town south, but keeps baboons at bay

Bad weather in the deep south caused problems, but voters were in ‘good spirits’ and the baboons stayed at home
News
15 hours ago

WRAP | From ‘criminal conduct’ to ballot paper shortages — here’s how the elections went

More than 8-million citizens made their way to the polls to cast their votes in the municipal elections at over 23,000 voting stations.
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  3. Poll-axed: South Africans cast their vote on politics by staying at home Politics
  4. 'They are very angry': Electricity supply a key issue as election day edges ... Politics
  5. Smiles and apologies — that’s how Ramaphosa charmed voters Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021