KZN had a 36% voter turnout, says IEC as counting is completed

“However, when offices experience such, they are able to relocate to nearby sites that are not experiencing these difficulties and commence capturing the results.”

The IEC said in the eThekwini municipality, which is the largest in the province, “area managers are transporting from voting stations to the Moses Mabhida Stadium results capturing site".

“Commission staff are clearing some exceptions on the system. The system has a built-in percentage parameter, where anything above that set parameter is treated as an exception. We then need to double-check if that parameter is correct. If it is correct the exception is cleared,” said the IEC.

The commission said MEC 7 cases — a municipal election form used by the IEC when voters who prove they have registered fill out a form out so they can vote — also had set parameters.

“If they exceed the set parameter, before that exception is cleared the office has to manually view the MEC 7 lists before confirming the results.

“There is also a set parameter percentage on the voter turnout at a voting station. We do not expect a 100% turnout at a voting station. However, if we do have a 100% turnout, it could be because of MEC 7 cases. That also needs to be confirmed before that result is finalised.”

The commission said counting had to moved to other sites at certain voting stations, including at Mkhambathini in Camperdown.

“We had to request authorisation from the commission because of volatility in the community to relocate the count to the MEO office.

“Police had to guarantee they would secure the material, voting station officers and police officers who were stationed in that area.

“However, the police could not guarantee this because of the terrain, poor lighting in the area and the tensions in the community.

“Voting station staff, party agents and ballot boxes were escorted to the MEO office to administer the count.”

The IEC said counting at eThekwini College voting station in Durban also had to be moved to another site.

“Some members of the community interfered with the voting process, alleging they updated their registration details during the registration weekend, but some of their names do not appear on the voters' roll.