LISTEN | The blame game — who should be held responsible for the low voter turnout?
The National Results Operations Centre (ROC) is hard at work counting, but unfortunately there are not as many votes to count as were expected.
Paul Berkowitz, director of The Third Republic, said this year’s voter turnout is likely to be the lowest SA has seen since its first democratic elections.
The complete official figures on voter turnout have not yet been made available, but only dribs and drabs of figures available, each press conference has seen concern around voter turnout and voting hurdles take centre stage, with the Electoral Commission bearing the brunt of criticism for the poor showing.
Here is what has been happening on the ground:
