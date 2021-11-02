Multimedia

LISTEN | The blame game — who should be held responsible for the low voter turnout?

02 November 2021 - 17:14 By Paige Muller
The complete official figures on voter turnout have not yet been made available.
The complete official figures on voter turnout have not yet been made available.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The National Results Operations Centre (ROC) is hard at work counting, but unfortunately there are not as many votes to count as were expected.

Paul Berkowitz, director of The Third Republic, said this year’s voter turnout is likely to be the lowest SA has seen since its first democratic elections.

The complete official figures on voter turnout have not yet been made available, but only dribs and drabs of figures available, each press conference has seen concern around voter turnout and voting hurdles take centre stage, with the Electoral Commission bearing the brunt of criticism for the poor showing. 

Here is what has been happening on the ground: 

It’s never been as important to be in the know as it is now. Subscribe to Sunday Times today and get 50% off. Click here to subscribe.

 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IEC gives update on progress of local government elections

The IEC will on Monday give an update on the progress of the local government elections.
Politics
21 hours ago

‘We regret that — it ought not to happen’: IEC on ballot paper shortages

The IEC has come under fire as a result of ballot paper shortages that prevented scores of people from casting votes in the 2021 municipal elections ...
Politics
4 hours ago

LISTEN | IEC says it’s not to blame for poor voter turnout, set to release final results on Thursday

The IEC says it is not responsible for the poor voter turnout in the 2021 local government elections, saying it predicted this three months ago.
Politics
49 minutes ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | The blame game — who should be held responsible for the low voter ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | South Africans at petrol pumps speak about yet another increase Multimedia
  3. WATCH | Alexandra resident arrives at 3am to be first voter in ward as South ... Politics
  4. WATCH | Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to ... Politics
  5. WATCH | A kingdom asunder: Eswatini taxi conductor mourned amid unrest Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021