‘We regret that — it ought not to happen’: IEC on ballot paper shortages

The IEC has come under fire as a result of ballot paper shortages that prevented scores of people from casting votes in the 2021 municipal elections which saw a low turnout of voters.

Providing an update from the national results centre in Pretoria on Tuesday , the commission was unable to explain the ballot paper blunder but shifted the blame to distribution chains.

The commission’s Sy Mamabolo said: “We had provided sufficient ballots and therefore, there shouldn’t have been a shortage. There is no reason there should have been one because sufficient ballots were printed at 100% across the country.

“What we do regret is that in the distribution chains, our officials made a decision about how much to take to the voting stations. And in making those decisions, it resulted in the shortages. We regret that. It ought not to happen because it has created undue frustration on the side of voters.”

The shortages and hiccups, including issues with the voter management device (VMD) systems, have raised concerns, with some political parties suggesting the commission was not ready to conduct the election.