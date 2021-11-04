ANC wins Soweto wards where protesters blocked roads to party election rally

Despite trying to block the party from holding its final election rally last week, residents of Senaoane and Dlamini in Soweto have voted the ANC back into power in their wards.

Last week the ANC received a hostile welcome in Soweto, where it was going to hold its final Siyanqoba election rally in Thokoza Park on Friday afternoon.

The rally, which was to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the face of the ANC campaign, had to be delayed as residents from both Senaoane and Dlamini blocked the roads leading to the venue, protesting about a lack of electricity.

They complained that they had been without power for more than five days.

The issue of electricity has been a thorn in the side of the ANC on its campaign trail in Gauteng, particularly in Soweto and some parts of Ekurhuleni.

However, despite these protests, the residents of the two areas decided to again give power to the ANC in their wards. But their vote for the ANC was not overwhelming.

In ward 15, where Senaoane is, the ANC won with 52.95% of the vote. Herman Mashaba's ActionSA received 17.92% while the EFF got 12.76%.

In ward 37, where Dlamini is, the ANC got 45.2% of the vote, followed by the IFP with 21.02% and the EFF with 14.02%.