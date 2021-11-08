DA woos ActionSA, ACDP and Freedom Front Plus as coalition partners but is ‘not desperate’

The DA says it has reached out to several smaller political parties — including ActionSA, the ACDP and Freedom Front Plus — with draft coalition agreements in a bid to form stable coalitions to govern some of the country’s hung municipalities.

DA leader John Steenhuisen made the remarks after the party’s federal executive meeting on Sunday, after the 2021 local government elections left 61 municipalities with no outright winner.

The party maintains it will not work with the ANC or the EFF under any circumstances.

“We will not be entering into any coalition agreement with the EFF and ANC or any other party that does not subscribe to constitutionalism, the rule of law, the social market economy, a capable state and nonracialism. These are non-negotiables for the DA. We learnt to our own detriment what happens when you try to enter into agreements with parties that don’t share these core fundamentals,” said Steenhuisen.

The party is of the view that getting into a coalition with the ANC would be handing it a lifeline on a silver platter after plunging the country into difficulties.

“It is not the DA’s job to save the ANC. That’s not what our voters want. It’s not what our mission is as a party. Our job is to save SA. The two are not compatible.