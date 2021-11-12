Politics

PODCAST | Public coalition statements are no more than bluster

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
12 November 2021 - 06:00
The service delivery truck makes its way over the "unsteady" bridge of coalition politics.
Image: Brandan Raynolds

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, our host Mike Siluma is joined by associate professor at the Wits School of Governance, William Gumede and politics reporters Kgothatso Madisa and Aphiwe de Klerk to talk coalition progress, after a watershed local government election. 

The panel considers the political fallout from the municipal elections and the horse-trading taking place for control of most of the key metros. The big finding to come out of the discussion is that most of the public statements made by parties is not reflecting the stances they are taking in negotiations. 

Listen to the conversation here: 

