Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Public coalition statements are no more than bluster
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, our host Mike Siluma is joined by associate professor at the Wits School of Governance, William Gumede and politics reporters Kgothatso Madisa and Aphiwe de Klerk to talk coalition progress, after a watershed local government election.
The panel considers the political fallout from the municipal elections and the horse-trading taking place for control of most of the key metros. The big finding to come out of the discussion is that most of the public statements made by parties is not reflecting the stances they are taking in negotiations.
Listen to the conversation here:
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.