Here’s what Mzansi thinks of the EFF’s R1.8m gift to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo
Opinions are split online over the EFF’s gift to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
A Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV, worth around R1.8m, was handed to Dalindyebo by EFF leader Julius Malema at the monarch’s Nkululekweni private residence in Mthatha over the weekend.
Malema said the car was not a bribe but a gift to their “hero”.
“King Dalindyebo is our hero,” said Malema.
“We are not here to bribe the king. We were with him in prison. When the king engaged in a hunger strike, we were the ones who convinced him to eat.
“You can’t go to a chief empty-handed and when you give a king anything (cattle or food), you are necessarily feeding his nation.”
In case you missed the EFF’s gift for a King.#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/Y2Nuct6QOw— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
The EFF’s gift to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo !#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/18bVyR7Yry— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
[IN PICTURES 📸]— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
CIC @Julius_S_Malema and DP @FloydShivambu unwrapping the EFF gift to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
DP handed the keys to the appreciative hands of His Majesty.#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/GnuJGjuQjb
The gift comes after Dalindyebo called on all AbaThembu to vote for the EFF in the local government elections, held earlier this month, to “teach the ANC a lesson”.
Speaking to the media about the gift, Dalindyebo said “it has wiped all the tears from the past.
“I feel like a brand new king, I feel like the best person in the world. I feel like the best husband to my wife. Everything that has happened to me, it has wiped all the tears from the past. I am so happy.”
The king slammed bribery speculation, saying it was surprising speculation was only voiced when the gift came from the EFF.
“I got gifts of vehicles from [former president Nelson] Mandela while he was president of the ANC and from Patrice Motsepe. Motsepe is ANC. Would you say that was bribery? No. Why is a donation from the EFF called bribery?” he asked.
On social media many shared their views about the gift, with some asking if the EFF would do the same for its other voters
So EFF bought a brand new luxury car for abathembu king Dalindyebo. what have they bought for the rest of the other EFF voters and supporters 🤔— 🍟ᴷʰᵃᵇᵃᶻᵉˡᵃ🍟 (@Dazeenho) November 14, 2021
Cha ANC and EFF bayas'dakelwa pic.twitter.com/z5yEJA5CRF
Patrice Motsepe does not set life standards for us to follow. I’m serious.— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) November 14, 2021
The EFF does not owe its critics no an explanation for buying King Dalindyebo a car.
Whether Patrice also bought the car for the King bears no relevance. pic.twitter.com/Dk8jORXu4N
South Africans cant be happy for King Dalindyebo getting a car as a gift. Julius Malema wa etsa taba.— Ota Benga (@MmuiWabatho) November 13, 2021
The IEC’s electoral code of conduct prohibits any party from offering a reward to a person to vote for them. It’s a criminal offense to break these rules.— Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) November 13, 2021
The EFF casually bribes Dalindyebo with a R1.8 million car.
What am I missing? @IECSouthAfrica
It doesn't make any sense at all to buy such expensive car for someone who has money like this king while there are poor eff supporters outthere who goes to bed with hunger stomach— Kgolane Kgolane (@Kgolane2Kgolane) November 13, 2021
They're restless because EFF bought King Dalindyebo a car. Says money should've been used to pay student debts or build homes for the poor.— LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) November 14, 2021
EFF has built many quality homes for the poor including Zuma's neighbor. And we have young black pilots thanks to EFF graduate program. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/pGZkt5PYB9