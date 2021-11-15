Here’s what Mzansi thinks of the EFF’s R1.8m gift to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo

Opinions are split online over the EFF’s gift to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

A Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV, worth around R1.8m, was handed to Dalindyebo by EFF leader Julius Malema at the monarch’s Nkululekweni private residence in Mthatha over the weekend.

Malema said the car was not a bribe but a gift to their “hero”.

“King Dalindyebo is our hero,” said Malema.

“We are not here to bribe the king. We were with him in prison. When the king engaged in a hunger strike, we were the ones who convinced him to eat.

“You can’t go to a chief empty-handed and when you give a king anything (cattle or food), you are necessarily feeding his nation.”