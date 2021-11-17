Politics

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni backs SABC on TV licence amnesty

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
17 November 2021 - 15:50
A TV licence amnesty could be on the cards. File photo.
A TV licence amnesty could be on the cards. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni supports an application by the SABC for a TV licence amnesty.

The public broadcaster has written to the National Treasury asking for permission to grant amnesty to millions of South Africans who owe licence fees.

“We are trying to support the SABC on matters that will make sure the SABC is a sustainable and profitable organisation, and there are issues I am aware are of interest to yourselves, as it relates to the stability of the SABC — for instance, the matter of licence fees owed by members of the public,” Ntshavheni told parliament's select committee on public enterprises and communications on Wednesday.

“We have supported the SABC in their request for an amnesty on TV licence issues. We are awaiting the concurrence of the National Treasury to take the matter to cabinet to make sure there is an amnesty on TV licences.

“We believe that if the SABC achieves the amnesty, they will be able to use the opportunity to improve their financial standing.”

People's poet Mzwakhe Mbuli plans march to demand return of Robert Marawa to SABC

Poet and activist Mzwakhe Mbuli is planning a march to the SABC's headquarters in Auckland Park to demand the reinstatement of popular sportscaster ...
Sport
1 hour ago

The cash-strapped public broadcaster has long battled to get South Africans to pay TV licences, and has been bailed out on numerous occasions by national government.

Last year, the SABC was forced to retrench staff as part of its turnaround strategy — a condition imposed by the Treasury for a bailout.

In 2017, the SABC wrote off almost R18bn in TV licence debt when it hired consultants to clean up its database. At the time it also found that some of those on the database were not supposed to be there or were deceased.

SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said the payment of TV licences has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our debt collection agencies have been struggling to meet expectations. Again, it's because of the economic conditions that make it harder for our audiences to settle their licences as people have been losing their jobs.

“We have about 10-million licence holders, but just about 2-million of those settle their licences. We are able to collect just under about R900m of the R4bn [the SABC should collect],” Van Biljon said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Here’s how not to lose your TV signal as a low-income earner

Households earning less than R3,500 a month can get a free TV decoder to access a range of music, education and news channels after SA moves to ...
News
1 week ago

Millions of households set to lose TV signal in government's rush to digital

Millions of poor South Africans are facing the prospect of a television news blackout when the government starts to turn off the analogue signal as ...
News
1 month ago

SABC slated for incomplete disclosure of irregular expenditure

“The irregular expenditure incurred was the result of payments made in contravention of supply chain management legislation and regulations."
Politics
1 month ago

DStv takes dim view of SABC fee plan, says it's 'inappropriate and unfeasible'

The SABC wants money from you, whether you own a TV set or not - and even if you don't watch or listen to its radio programmes.
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Godongwana makes a choice: finance minister to step down from ANC role Politics
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. ‘The aim now is to destabilise the ANC’: Julius Malema Politics
  4. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics
  5. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom-proof your life: Alternative energy sources