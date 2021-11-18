Parliament concerned about hold-up in amending Electoral Act

Parliament is unlikely to meet a Constitutional Court deadline to pave the way for independent candidates to stand in the 2024 general elections.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is yet to table a bill that will allow the legislature to amend the law before the June 2022 deadline.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will now write to Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as leader of government business in parliament about the delays in finalising amendments to the electoral law.

“I've decided that I will write a letter to the leader of government business to request him to urge the minister of home affairs to speed up the process so that it goes to cabinet and finally to parliament.

"That's a process which I have seriously considered,” she said on Thursday.