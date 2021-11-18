Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Coalition talks cause division & Eskom hangs SA's hopes on renewables

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
18 November 2021 - 18:57
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

This week SA has experienced confusion and contention as a result of coalition talks among our political parties. We have also been following this political tension in the dark, as Eskom has yet again imposed large bouts of load-shedding throughout the country.

This week our panel of experts and journalists provides an update on the state of the ongoing coalition negotiations. This as the political parties are scrambling to form governments, especially in most of the major metropolitan councils. We also delve into the politics of power generation and Eskom's approach of shedding darkness as opposed to light, as load-shedding resumes this week. 

Join the discussion here: 

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, our host Mike Siluma is joined by associate professor at the Wits School of Governance, William Gumede and politics reporters Kgothatso Madisa and Sunday Times investigative reporter Sabelo Skiti.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Public coalition statements are no more than bluster

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Mike Siluma is joined by Wits associate professor, William Gumede and politics reporters ...
Politics
6 days ago

PODCAST | Pre-election analysis: the number of loyalist voters is on the decline

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, our panel delves into some pre-election analysis. Ahead of the polls, we will look at which major cities ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | DA sinks its own campaign & Ramaphosa loses another backer in the ANC

This week on 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' with Mike Siluma, our learned panel considers the uncertain future of the DA in the wake of their ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Godongwana makes a choice: finance minister to step down from ANC role Politics
  2. ‘The aim now is to destabilise the ANC’: Julius Malema Politics
  3. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  4. PODCAST | PA leader Gayton McKenzie explains his rejection of the DA and ... Politics
  5. There is a plan to end load-shedding, but it will take time: Pravin Gordhan Politics

Latest Videos

Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias
Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...