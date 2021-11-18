Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Coalition talks cause division & Eskom hangs SA's hopes on renewables
This week SA has experienced confusion and contention as a result of coalition talks among our political parties. We have also been following this political tension in the dark, as Eskom has yet again imposed large bouts of load-shedding throughout the country.
This week our panel of experts and journalists provides an update on the state of the ongoing coalition negotiations. This as the political parties are scrambling to form governments, especially in most of the major metropolitan councils. We also delve into the politics of power generation and Eskom's approach of shedding darkness as opposed to light, as load-shedding resumes this week.
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, our host Mike Siluma is joined by associate professor at the Wits School of Governance, William Gumede and politics reporters Kgothatso Madisa and Sunday Times investigative reporter Sabelo Skiti.
