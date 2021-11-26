From blaming SABC to slamming EFF: 5 key quotes from Mbalula's post-election address

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has blamed the governing party's performance at the polls on several issues, including the SABC and former president Jacob Zuma's arrest.

On Thursday, Mbalula briefed the media on the outcome of coalition talks following the municipal elections earlier in November.

His briefing followed a lengthy Twitter thread in which he claimed the ANC won the regions but opposition parties “ganged up” on them.

Here are five key quotes from Mbalula's address:

ANC's biggest loss

“Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, that's where the biggest loss came from. That's where the biggest loss and drop in voters came from and the Western Cape came to the rescue.

“Then there is Limpopo, that is where the ANC is governing with no problems. We don't have coalitions in Limpopo because we did well, but even now it's the ANC versus the ANC, with members taking each other to court.”