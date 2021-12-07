‘We can no longer afford the blackmail that Eskom is too big to fail’: Stinging words at Nedlac summit

The belief that Eskom needs to be saved no matter the cost is tantamount to blackmail and hampering the supply of sustainable electricity to the people of SA.

This was the view of Thulani Tshefuta, overall convener of the National Economic Development and Labour Council’s (Nedlac) community constituency at the organisation’s annual summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The summit affirmed that Nedlac’s economic reconstruction and recovery strategy, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2020, was on track despite setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can no longer afford the blackmail that Eskom is too big to fail and must be saved against all odds,” said Tshefuta.

He said the focus should instead be on producing sustainable energy to communities.

“Our interest is in the supply of sustainable energy and not how best we save Eskom.”