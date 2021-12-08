Politics

Zululand municipal managers unmasked for not being qualified to do their jobs

Two did not have any post matric qualifications at all

08 December 2021 - 13:33
The verification process revealed some senior managers do not possess the appropriate qualifications.
The verification process revealed some senior managers do not possess the appropriate qualifications.
Image: 123RF/everydayplus

The Zululand district municipality’s qualification verification process has revealed five senior managers are not qualified for their jobs while two do not have any post-matric qualifications. 

This follows a seven day ultimatum by mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi to 34 senior managers to submit their qualifications for verification to ensure compliance with municipal competency levels for senior managers.

“The verification process revealed some senior managers do not possess the appropriate qualifications while others do not have any qualifications at all [post-matric].  

“Zululand district municipality will implement consequence management on the affected managers, and some cases will lead to disciplinary hearings being convened,” said Buthelezi.

Zululand municipal managers given seven days to produce qualifications

Senior managers in the Zululand district municipality have seven days to submit their qualifications for verification, a first for the council since ...
Politics
1 week ago

The process has led to seven posts becoming available. 

Buthelezi said the posts will immediately be advertised “as a result of resignations and the reconfiguration of duties to allow new skills to be brought into the municipality”. 

They include: 

  • deputy director: disaster management; 
  • deputy director: corporate services; 
  • deputy director: airport services; 
  • deputy director: local economic development;
  • deputy director: human resources; 
  • deputy director: special projects, and; 
  • manager: fleet services. 

The mayor previously emphasised that retaining only qualified managers would provide an opportunity for a turnaround strategy and put the municipality in a position to eradicate dysfunctional governance and mismanagement.

“This is a new era. The people of Zululand have entrusted the new administration with a responsibility to deliver. To serve them with integrity and diligence, the municipality needs to act swiftly, making sure suitable incumbents are placed in the right managerial positions,” the mayor said previously.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize doctorate

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande says he is concerned about increasing cases of bogus institutions awarding honorary doctorates, mostly to ...
News
4 days ago

Man jailed for practising as a biokineticist without qualifications

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Johannes Christiaan van Belkum, 53, was sentenced in the Klerksdorp regional court on Wednesday to 12 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Here's what the ANC intends to ask its mayoral candidates

Prospective ANC mayors will have to field at least 18 tough questions from a panel of interviewers on why they should be appointed to lead ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC suffers another setback as land expropriation bill is defeated Politics
  2. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  3. 'They stopped me from fighting corruption,' says axed health official Politics
  4. Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia Politics
  5. Gauteng coalition deals: ‘Like a Las Vegas marriage after a wild night’ Politics

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone