‘Shame on you!’: Mboweni takes aim at Malema and others for not backing ANC on land bill

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out guns blazing, slamming the EFF and its leader Julius Malema for not supporting the ANC on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

This week, the ANC failed to get the bill passed into law after it was rejected by the National Assembly. Opposition political parties, including the EFF, voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.

Weighing in on the outcome, Mboweni said the EFF, “being Bakuninists, as they are”, seem to have forgotten or not know what a tactical advance is.

“One step forward, two steps back. Trade unionists would say something in the bag! Next step by step,” said Mboweni.