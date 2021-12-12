'Selling like hot cakes': Zuma's book a hit at car boot sale, says foundation

At his virtual book launch on Friday, Zuma said:

“I feel very good that some South Africans who are patriots have felt that it was not fair for those South Africans who think differently to tell the kind of stories that were not true.

“The untruth about the work that we have done, demonstrated that the truth is important in society for the society to be well informed to know what is happening. Because there is no use to create stories because you have a powerful machinery to do so.”

According to Xarra Books, most of what is written about the 79-year-old has deliberately been negative.

In their foreword to the book they say: “Much has been written about President Jacob Zuma ̶ most of which casts him in a negative light. This is often deliberate. The effect has been to airbrush out of history any positive contribution he has made. Jacob Zuma Speaks attempts to provide the necessary historical balance.

“Jacob Zuma Speaks documents some of the socioeconomic policies, measures, and milestones of the Zuma administration. Zuma’s grasp of the socioeconomic challenges facing SA, and his commitment to genuine transformation, are amply revealed.

“The book showcases the potency of Jacob Zuma’s ideas and provides crucial reflections on many of SA’s current-day social and economic challenges.

“The book is not an attempt to paint former president Zuma in glowing terms, but simply to allow the reader to judge him on actual performance, rather than on fake, often manufactured untruths.”

They call the notion of his leadership as “nine wasted years” a lie which is “increasingly being unmasked”.

The book has contributions from Prof Sipho Seepe, Kim Heller, Dudu Myeni and Themba Mathe.

Manyi assured those who paid but did not receive their book that they would get their money back, or they could wait for their copy.

“You can also choose [the payment] to be deemed to have donated [sic]," he wrote on his Twitter page.

