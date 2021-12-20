Politics

How close were you in predicting the outcome of the local government elections this year?

20 December 2021 - 01:00
Most TimesLIVE readers predicted the winning political party in this year's local government elections would be the DA. File image.
Most TimesLIVE readers predicted the winning political party in this year's local government elections would be the DA. File image.
Image: Kevin Sutherland/EPA

Thousands of TimesLIVE readers tried their hand at predicting the outcome of this year's local government elections.

In November, South Africans headed to the polls to vote in the local government elections, where no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities.

The ANC won the most votes overall, but dipped below the 50% mark nationally. It also won the most votes in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, but did not get enough to form a majority government in any of these metros.

This led to their mayoral candidates losing in all three metros after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the DA's candidates.

POLL | Are you happy with the new mayors of Ekurhuleni and City of Joburg?

The DA's Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell were elected as mayors of the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Before the elections, a TimesLIVE poll asked readers who they would be most likely to vote for. Out of the 65,738 votes the poll garnered, the DA (23%) came out tops and the ANC (22%) second.

ActionSA was not far behind (21%), followed by the EFF (14%).

TimesLIVE also asked readers if they thought the ANC would win in all metros. More than half (52%) predicted the party would struggle in the big cities and might lose a few metros.

Twenty-three percent said the ruling party would be lucky to win one metro, and 14% pledged their support and said they would vote for the ANC.

READ MORE

‘I warned it would end in tears’ — Carl Niehaus says Mbalula shouldn't have got head of elections gig

Former ANC staffer Carl Niehaus has taken aim at the party’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, claiming he had long predicted it would end in tears.
Politics
2 weeks ago

ANC pulls out of Kannaland coalition

The ANC has pulled out of its coalition agreement with the Independent Civic Organisation of SA in Kannaland, in the Western Cape, and will instead ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Helen Zille hints at seeking second term as DA federal council chair

She has announced plans for her imminent retirement in the past, but now Helen Zille says she wants to go on working for the DA indefinitely.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Appointment of human settlements officials was flawed, says legal report Politics
  2. Ramaphosa promises jobs to address the ‘catastrophe facing our country' Politics
  3. PODCAST | ‘Ramaphosa made fundamental mistakes after ascending to power’ Politics
  4. PODCAST | Political parties should ‘introspect or close shop’ Politics
  5. 'It's war now': Cele and generals clash over R138m in crime funds Politics

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating