How close were you in predicting the outcome of the local government elections this year?
Thousands of TimesLIVE readers tried their hand at predicting the outcome of this year's local government elections.
In November, South Africans headed to the polls to vote in the local government elections, where no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities.
The ANC won the most votes overall, but dipped below the 50% mark nationally. It also won the most votes in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, but did not get enough to form a majority government in any of these metros.
This led to their mayoral candidates losing in all three metros after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the DA's candidates.
Before the elections, a TimesLIVE poll asked readers who they would be most likely to vote for. Out of the 65,738 votes the poll garnered, the DA (23%) came out tops and the ANC (22%) second.
ActionSA was not far behind (21%), followed by the EFF (14%).
TimesLIVE also asked readers if they thought the ANC would win in all metros. More than half (52%) predicted the party would struggle in the big cities and might lose a few metros.
Twenty-three percent said the ruling party would be lucky to win one metro, and 14% pledged their support and said they would vote for the ANC.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.