How close were you in predicting the outcome of the local government elections this year?

Thousands of TimesLIVE readers tried their hand at predicting the outcome of this year's local government elections.

In November, South Africans headed to the polls to vote in the local government elections, where no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities.

The ANC won the most votes overall, but dipped below the 50% mark nationally. It also won the most votes in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, but did not get enough to form a majority government in any of these metros.

This led to their mayoral candidates losing in all three metros after the EFF, ActionSA and other opposition parties voted for the DA's candidates.