Eusebius on TimesLIVE
LISTEN | What does it all mean? Three crucial insights from part 1 of the state capture report
In this week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser offers initial insights, as TimesLIVE contributor and analyst, into part 1 of the state capture report.
Listen to what he had to say:
For the full episode, go here.
He explains the difference between ordinary corruption and state capture, and why it is crucial to understand the true nature of state capture, which is worse than mere corruption.
He also argues that we should reckon, as a country, with the true total cost of state capture, including the damage to our constitutional architecture.
McKaiser ends his analysis by challenging civil society to reframe the question of whether there will be accountability as a first-person question: “What will I do to hold the state and business accountable?”
He agitates for civil society to leverage its collective agency to ensure it is not business as usual, now that we are empowered with the facts about what has been happening in SA.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.