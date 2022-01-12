Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

LISTEN | What does it all mean? Three crucial insights from part 1 of the state capture report

12 January 2022 - 11:15 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the first part of the state capture inquiry report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: GCIS

In this week’s edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Eusebius McKaiser offers initial insights, as TimesLIVE contributor and analyst, into part 1 of the state capture report.

Listen to what he had to say: 

He explains the difference between ordinary corruption and state capture, and why it is crucial to understand the true nature of state capture, which is worse than mere corruption.

He also argues that we should reckon, as a country, with the true total cost of state capture, including the damage to our constitutional architecture.


McKaiser ends his analysis by challenging civil society to reframe the question of whether there will be accountability as a first-person question: “What will I do to hold the state and business accountable?”

He agitates for civil society to leverage its collective agency to ensure it is not business as usual, now that we are empowered with the facts about what has been happening in SA.

