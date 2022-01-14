City of Joburg to beef up security after council meeting descends into chaos

“This meeting was intended to put the interest of the people of Johannesburg first. It was meant to elect councillors to these positions and therefore allow service delivery to roll out to communities, and for the legislature to play its role in doing oversight on the executive,” the city said.

It put the blame squarely on ANC and EFF councillors who reportedly wanted to change the voting procedures.

“True to the ANC’s style of politics, they were hell-bent on bending the rules and culture of council that we have used for more than 20 years in electing the chair of chairs and chairpersons of portfolio committees,” said Da Gama.