City of Joburg to beef up security after council meeting descends into chaos

“I am utterly disturbed by the attacks on fellow councillors and officials in my office, as well as security personnel who were called to assist in removing the unruly councillors,” said Da Gama.

“Councillor Moerane and the EFF councillors led the charge in the breaking of Covid-19 rules, with singing, chanting, no social distancing, pushing, hurting councillors and officials and almost breaking council furniture, doors and other equipment in council.”

Among those allegedly manhandled by ANC councillors was a legal adviser.

“This morning I have spoken to councillors who were pushed around and injured. They will be opening cases against unruly ANC and EFF councillors,” said Da Gama.

The council meeting was adjourned and postponed to Tuesday to conclude the elections process.

“I would like to send my special thanks to the councillors, officials and security personnel who tried to bring order and stability to the meeting,” added Da Gama.

“We will have to tighten the rules and security to ensure a smooth flow of council. It must be in the interest of our residents that we improve service delivery and oversight over the executive.”

