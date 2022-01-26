‘I’m nobody’s victim’ — Bongani Baloyi dishes on leaving the DA after 14 years
“I decided about two years ago I was not going to stand as a public representative of the DA and would exit the party.”
These are the words of newly appointed ActionSA senate member Bongani Baloyi, who left the DA in December after 14 years.
The former DA Midvaal mayor was announced as an ActionSA member on Monday.
Speaking to 702 this week, Baloyi reflected on his time at the DA.
“There were battles that one got into in the DA, insofar as the articulation of policy at a particular time and the articulation of personal statements leaders made that were contrary to what the party stood for,” said Baloyi.
Baloyi said some of the biggest problems in the DA, during his tenure, came from the parliamentary caucus.
“I engaged in a struggle in the DA, lost many battles. It got difficult at times, but it is politics. You must have a thick skin for this thing and I’m nobody’s victim. I have never seen myself as anybody’s victim.”
Hours after he was announced as an ActionSA member, Baloyi told BusinessLIVE the key difference between the DA and ActionSA was the DA’s baggage.
“Over and above, ActionSA is very clear about its social justice policy,” he said.
“Any political party that has been standing for a long time has many issues including trust issues with voters, people leaving and coming, people being uncertain. Those are things that are happening and people are rejecting it.”
Speaking during a media briefing, Baloyi said joining Herman Mashaba’s party was not out of anger.
He called on politicians and citizens to work together for the future of SA.
“Me joining ActionSA is not out of anger but because of hope that lies ahead of me. I believe this is the realignment of our politics, where South Africans of all capabilities and of all diversity need to join hands and work together. We have one enemy, and that enemy is the ANC. Our country needs to be rescued,” said Baloyi.
He said his move to ActionSA has not affected the government or transition to new leadership in Midvaal.
