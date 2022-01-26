‘I’m nobody’s victim’ — Bongani Baloyi dishes on leaving the DA after 14 years

“I decided about two years ago I was not going to stand as a public representative of the DA and would exit the party.”

These are the words of newly appointed ActionSA senate member Bongani Baloyi, who left the DA in December after 14 years.

The former DA Midvaal mayor was announced as an ActionSA member on Monday.

Speaking to 702 this week, Baloyi reflected on his time at the DA.

“There were battles that one got into in the DA, insofar as the articulation of policy at a particular time and the articulation of personal statements leaders made that were contrary to what the party stood for,” said Baloyi.

Baloyi said some of the biggest problems in the DA, during his tenure, came from the parliamentary caucus.

“I engaged in a struggle in the DA, lost many battles. It got difficult at times, but it is politics. You must have a thick skin for this thing and I’m nobody’s victim. I have never seen myself as anybody’s victim.”