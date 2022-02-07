ANC in KZN accuses IFP of exploiting Zulu kingship for political gains

Zikalala said: “This therefore means we have to work hard as the ANC to ensure we again continue to liberate the people of KwaZulu-Natal. I am sure all the traditional leaders will attest to this, that the ANC does not use ubukhosi for its own survival. We want an environment where Amakhosi [traditional leaders] will be supported by the government.”

What the ANC should not do, said Zikalala, is to “use traditional leaders for political gains as others are doing. We must be honest, lead with integrity and ensure we are supportive”.

Zikalala said the ANC must do more to win back the hearts of the electorate.

“We need to reflect publicly on the state of our organisation, analyse the decay and decline of our movement in recent decades. We must contextualise the regression and introduce a recovery approach.”

He said the decay threatened the survival of the ANC and condemned the recent spate of political killings, saying the party cannot ignore the scourge of crime in the province.

“We need to continue to deal with the killing of political leaders. Last week we were burying a comrade. We are attending to this issue at a government level but we also need to deal with it as the ANC.

“We need to confront the heat in the ANC. If the issue is equally not about the ANC, then we must expose that. The reality is there are leaders in the ANC or masses involved in politics who are also involved in issues in the taxi industry or around traditional leadership.”