Logano holds off Busch to win Busch Light Clash in LA

At the end of a transformative NASCAR experience that took the City of Angels by storm, Joey Logano held off hard-charging pole winner Kyle Busch to triumph in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Logano got the lead on lap 116, moments before Kyle Larson retaliated against Justin Haley for earlier contact that was not of Haley's doing. Larson steered toward the bottom of the track, knocking Haley's Chevrolet into the concrete Jersey barrier on the front stretch.

In the competitive debut of the Next Gen race car, Logano had control of the race for the restart on lap 117 and held the top spot to the finish, with Busch frustrated in pursuit on the quarter-mile track built for the NASCAR Cup Series event in the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as part of NASCAR's daring foray into downtown LA.

"I can't believe it," Logano exulted after the race.

"We're here. The LA Coliseum. We got the victory with the old Shell/Pennzoil Mustang. This is an amazing event. Congratulations NASCAR. Such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this, put on an amazing race for everybody.

"I'm out of breath. I was so excited about this. This is a big win. My wife is having a baby tomorrow, our third one, so a pretty big weekend for us."

It was an exhibition race, but what an exhibition. Rapper Pitbull, who co-owns Trackhouse Racing with Justin Marks, warmed up the crowd with a 45-minute set before the green flag. At the halfway break in the 150-lap event, crews changed tyres and made adjustments to the Next Gen cars as rapper Ice Cube filled the Coliseum with loud, rhythmic music.

A pantheon of California sports stars — among them former Southern Cal tailback Reggie Bush and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts —– joined NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in a corps of grand marshals and shouted the command to start engines.

The race itself crystallised into a battle between Logano, Busch, Larson and Austin Dillon. After the final restart, Larson briefly took second from Busch, who regained the spot with more than 20 laps left and charged after Logano.

"I was being perfect doing everything I needed to do, keep the tyres underneath me," said Busch, who led a race-high.

"When I got close, I was like, ‘OK, I've got to try more and pounce at an opportunity,' and just overheated the tyres and smoked them in three laps and that was it. Disappointing, obviously.

"Come out here and win the pole, and lead laps, run up front. The finish goes green and it's not chaotic and we can't win, so it sucks. Congratulations to my son (Brexton Busch). He won yesterday. That's cool. I was trying to match him. He's winning more than me these days, so somebody better send him a contract."