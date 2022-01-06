Buthelezi against crowds gathering for Zulu king's legal dispute in Maritzburg

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has appealed to the Zulu nation to refrain from gathering at the Pietermaritzburg high court as the legal dispute over who will succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini resumes next week.

The traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, Buthelezi cited the “threat posed by Omicron and the need to prevent unnecessary gatherings that could further the spread of the virus” as he called on people not to gather outside court.

“It has been pointed out that the courtroom itself is limited in size, which will affect how many people are allowed inside. It is illogical for crowds to gather outside the court either to give moral support to the king or for any other reason. This will risk lives and may be construed as an act of civil disobedience in light of the duty of all citizens to observe the precautions laid down by government,” he said in a statement.

Buthelezi said that neither he nor king-in-waiting Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini would be in court as there was no need for them to be there.

The court proceedings are set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, when the litigation on two matters over who will succeed the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu as monarch of the Zulu nation will be heard.

The matters are related and have been consolidated.

In one, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, first wife of the late king, is seeking to have her civil union declared in community of property and the only lawful union. She said this entitles her to half of the late king’s estate and he was precluded from entering into other traditional marriages.

Her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are challenging the authenticity of the late king’s will, claiming his signature on the document is a forgery and that he did not wish Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the eldest son of his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, to take over the throne.

The king, who took six wives, died on March 12 last year.

