South Africa

Buthelezi against crowds gathering for Zulu king's legal dispute in Maritzburg

06 January 2022 - 17:26
Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu is going to court saying she is entitled to half of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate.
Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu is going to court saying she is entitled to half of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has appealed to the Zulu nation to refrain from gathering at the Pietermaritzburg high court as the legal dispute over who will succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini resumes next week.

The traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, Buthelezi cited the “threat posed by Omicron and the need to prevent unnecessary gatherings that could further the spread of the virus” as he called on people not to gather outside court. 

“It has been pointed out that the courtroom itself is limited in size, which will affect how many people are allowed inside. It is illogical for crowds to gather outside the court either to give moral support to the king or for any other reason. This will risk lives and may be construed as an act of civil disobedience in light of the duty of all citizens to observe the precautions laid down by government,” he said in a statement.

Buthelezi said that neither he nor king-in-waiting Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini would be in court as there was no need for them to be there. 

The court proceedings are set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, when the litigation on two matters over who will succeed the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu as monarch of the Zulu nation will be heard.

The matters are related and have been consolidated.

In one, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, first wife of the late king, is seeking to have her civil union declared in community of property and the only lawful union. She said this entitles her to half of the late king’s estate and he was precluded from entering into other traditional marriages.

Her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are challenging the authenticity of the late king’s will, claiming his signature on the document is a forgery and that he did not wish Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the eldest son of his third wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, to take over the throne.

The king, who took six wives, died on March 12 last year. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

Game of thrones: A battle for Zulu riches

At weddings the congregation is offered the chance to object to the nuptials, but no such ritual exists at the reading of a will. This did not stop ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne

Princes face off as former KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu seeks to resolve the continuing dispute over who will succeed the late King Goodwill ...
News
1 month ago

Zulu prince, princess snub Prince Misuzulu's invitation to meeting

Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi, who are contesting the coronation of Prince Misuzulu, say they cannot be called to a meeting by someone who ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  3. Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces South Africa
  4. From Mzwanele Manyi to Malusi Gigaba — 6 people implicated in the state capture ... South Africa
  5. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest