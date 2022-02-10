Herman Mashaba on making enemies in politics: ‘If human beings can kill Jesus Christ, who am I?’

Mashaba also apologised to Eastern Cape residents for not contesting the November 2021 local government elections despite requests to do so.

The party contested the election in only six of the country’s municipalities.

He said ActionSA’s senate, the party’s decision-making body, decided not to overstretch itself.

“Of the 278 municipalities, we only contested in six. It was a strategic, conscious move to ensure that we can serve a political blow and change the political trajectory of our country — and we did that.”

Mashaba praised ActionSA’s performance in the elections, saying the party was instrumental in reducing the national vote of the ANC to below 50% for the first time since the dawn of democracy.

What’s next for the party? General elections, Mashaba said.

“2024 is around the corner. If you think it’s far, you will wake up tomorrow and it will be 2024. It appears to me as if the ANC has accepted they won’t be in government in 2024 and what they are trying to do is destroy the country with them.”