Ramovic wants to achieve a fraction of what Baxter has achieved in SA football

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
14 February 2022 - 16:58
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic shares a light moment with veteran Kaizer Chiefs mentor Stuart Baxter during a Nedbank Cup event in Johannesburg on February 1 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Sead Ramovic is a huge admirer of Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter and wants to work hard to achieve a fraction of what the Briton has achieved in SA football.

The German-Bosnian spoke highly of Baxter after he masterminded a 1-0 victory over Amakhosi to advance to the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.

“I have said it before, Mr Baxter has had a lot of success in his life,” said the former Wolfsburg goalkeeper.

“If I get 1% of the success that Baxter had I will be happy.”

The 42-year-old Ramovic represented well-established clubs in Germany, such as Stuttgarter Kickers, VfL Stuttgart, Borussia M'gladbach and Kickers Offenbach, and later moved to Norway where he enjoyed a four-year spell with Tromso Idrettslag.

“Yes I have played with one of the best players in the world, yes I had one of the best coaches in the world, I saw a lot of quality things, but you also have to work hard as a coach and improve yourself day by day.

“I'm new in this business of coaching and I am happy about it because I worked hard for myself.”

The 68-year-old Baxter is one of the most successful coaches in SA football.

Baxter has won the Nedbank Cup on more occasions than any other coach since the tournament was first played under the banking group’s banner in 2008.

He led Chiefs to victory in 2013 before adding two more Nedbank Cup trophies with SuperSport United in 2016 and 2017.

Ramovic’s success over Baxter on Saturday compounded the misery for Chiefs and Baxter as the defeat meant Amakhosi’s trophyless run will be extended to a seventh successive season.

Baxter was the last coach to win a trophy at Chiefs. In three seasons at Chiefs Baxter won two league and cup doubles, including the 2014 MTN8 in his first stint at Chiefs.

He coached Bafana in two stints from 2004 to 2005 and 2017 to 2019, steering them to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in Egypt, though he failed to qualify for the 2006 and 2018 World Cups.

