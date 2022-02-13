A Sona that even the World Bank can applaud

When Ramaphosa delivered his speech this week, it sounded like he was plagiarising an unsung agreement with the World Bank about how SA should conduct economic policy

For a while there on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa really looked like the economic reformer he longs to be. Things were going to happen, and fast. It seemed almost impossible.



In 100 days he'd have a “new consensus” among economic and social partners to take the country forward. Private sector partners would be in place in the strangled ports of Durban and Ngqura by October. Private businesses would be able to operate rail services from April. The migration from analogue to digital broadcasting would be done by the end of March. Before that, new high-frequency spectrum would finally be auctioned off to private players...