Politics

Struggle songs are not instruction to attack, says Malema on hate crime case

17 February 2022 - 14:30
EFF leader Julius Malema denies inciting violence. File image.
EFF leader Julius Malema denies inciting violence. File image.
Image: Alon Skuy

Struggle songs are not meant as literal engagement and are not intended to incite violence, EFF leader Julius Malema told the Equality Court on Thursday.

He was giving testimony in the case brought against him by the lobby group AfriForum for allegedly singing Dubul’ ibhunu (translated as “Shoot the Boer” or “Kill the Boer”).

The lobby group wants Malema, the party and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise and pay damages.

“As a younger generation in the struggle, we sing the songs those who came before us sang to put ourselves in the position they were in before. I would respect the court, but the court would have declared that our struggle was hate because we sing the songs that were sung by those who came before us.

“Our songs are not in any way meant to engage in any literal engagement. They are songs for that purpose of the revolution, not to attack anyone,” said Malema.

LISTEN | I did not sing ‘Kill the Boer’, you have the wrong man, Julius Malema tells Equality Court

AfriForum wants Malema, the EFF and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise and pay damages for allegedly singing the controversial song.
Politics
1 day ago

He added that from the times of Shaka Zulu, “I have never heard that black people were given instruction to attack through song.”  

“We don’t give a command through singing. When it is time to give a command, we will give that command. I am still to wait for an example where the masses of our people were given an instruction through song to go and attack. And to say people are being killed because of an EFF song, as if this is in the founding manifesto of the EFF, is bizarre.”

Malema said to say apartheid ended 28 years ago “is a sign of being insensitive and racist because [economic] apartheid did not end in 1994”.    

“Singing will never be confused for command. They were not haters, they were liberators, and their songs still have a place today.”

On Wednesday he denied singing the song. “You have the wrong man. Even in the videos they have presented, not a single video shows me singing ‘Kill the Boer’.”

He had no idea where the song originated.

“I was taught the song when I was young. I joined the struggle when I was nine years old. We understood through political education what the song meant. They made us understand it was important not to take the song in its literal meaning.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Farm murders and ‘Kiss the Boer’ — seven quotes from Malema at the Equality Court

The EFF is accused of hate speech and inciting violence by lobby group AfriForum.
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Malema appearing in court in the case brought by AfriForum — Day 8

The “shoot the Boer” case returns to the Equality Court sitting in Johannesburg.
Politics
5 hours ago

WATCH | LOL! Malema cracks court up with his explanation of what ‘kiss the Boer’ means

“Kiss the boer, kiss the farmer. I thought it's English," said Malema
Politics
5 hours ago

LISTEN | Leave race out of it, no-one's plotting to kill white farmers, Malema reiterates

The equality court in Johannesburg on Wednesday continued with the hate speech matter brought by AfriForum.
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  2. ‘Presidency not running parallel state’: Ramaphosa defends his bloated office Politics
  3. ‘Power has been centralised’: Cyril tightens his grip on the state Politics
  4. The president’s kitchen cabinet: Meet Ramaphosa’s eyes and ears Politics
  5. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...