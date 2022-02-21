Politics

If the ANC collapses SA would be left ungovernable, says Thabo Mbeki

21 February 2022 - 10:34
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ruling party owes it to the nation to sort itself out. File image.
Image: Masi Losi

Former president Thabo Mbeki says if the ANC were to collapse, the country would become ungovernable.

Mbeki, who was addressing ANC delegates in Free State at the weekend, said the ruling party is too big to fail.

“If the ANC collapsed today, ceased to exist, this country would become ungovernable simply because of the influence of the party.

“Three provincial governments are ANC, the national government is ANC.”

