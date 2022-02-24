POLL | Should SA get involved in the Ukraine and Russia conflict?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday has sparked sharp reaction in SA.

Putin claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine labelled it an “act of war”.

This comes amid a dispute over areas within Ukraine. Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine this week, further fuelling the conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists.

He said Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine — a comment that has been met with scepticism by Western leaders who have warned of an invasion by Russia for several weeks.

As the conflict made global headlines, South Africans took to social media to weigh in on any potential response from our government.

Some said SA would be affected by the conflict and has a duty to get involved. Others said we have our own problems and we should not “stick our nose in other people’s business”.