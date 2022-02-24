POLL | Should SA get involved in the Ukraine and Russia conflict?
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday has sparked sharp reaction in SA.
Putin claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine labelled it an “act of war”.
This comes amid a dispute over areas within Ukraine. Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine this week, further fuelling the conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists.
He said Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine — a comment that has been met with scepticism by Western leaders who have warned of an invasion by Russia for several weeks.
As the conflict made global headlines, South Africans took to social media to weigh in on any potential response from our government.
Some said SA would be affected by the conflict and has a duty to get involved. Others said we have our own problems and we should not “stick our nose in other people’s business”.
The SA government issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was “concerned about the ongoing tensions on the Ukraine and Russia border, a situation if allowed to further deteriorate could have regional and global ramifications”.
“SA urges all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help de-escalate tensions and avert armed conflict. The world does not need another war as that will result in death and destruction, hence our call for enhanced diplomacy.” it added.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor called for peaceful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict.
“The UN Security Council is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security and it must exercise its role fully. As SA, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the UNSC,” she said.
