Want to work for the EFF as an international relations researcher? Here’s what it takes

Are you a graduate looking for a job as an international relations researcher? It could be your lucky day because the EFF is hiring.

The party took to social media this week to advertise the position, which will be responsible for “co-ordinating all administrative and research activities related to the organisation’s international policy posture”.

If you get the job you will have to research and draft policy inputs on African and world affairs, watch global developments and liaise with international organisations, among other duties.

The position requires a master’s degree in international relations, politics or a related field, a minimum of five years' post-qualification experience, and an impressive portfolio of articles and work in the field.

“Knowing how to speak and write other languages spoken internationally will be an added advantage,” the party said.

You also have to have a “deep appreciation” and commitment to the party’s policies, especially on Africa and the world.