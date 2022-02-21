Politics

WATCH | Malema shrugs off man willing to ‘moer’ him for R20

21 February 2022 - 09:32
EFF leader Julius Malema's name topped trending on social media last week following his appearance in the Equality Court for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song 'Dubul’ ibhunu'. File image.
EFF leader Julius Malema's name topped trending on social media last week following his appearance in the Equality Court for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song 'Dubul’ ibhunu'. File image.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has shrugged off a video of a man jokingly claiming he is willing to slap the commander-in-chief of the red berets for R20. 

In a video shared on TikTok, the man can be seen holding a placard offering to slap the party leader if people paid him. 

The video, which has garnered more than 300,000 views, was taken in George, Western Cape. 

Another video shows a man offering to kidnap Malema and former president Jacob Zuma for R20.

The videos come after Malema’s name topped trending on social media last week following his appearance in the Equality Court for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song Dubul’ ibhunu.

The lobby group AfriForum brought a civil case against him, his party and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Taking the stand as a witness, Malema told AfriForum’s advocate Mark Oppenheimer it was only a matter of time before he becomes president of the country.

“I’m going to be president, whether you like it or not,” Malema said during a heated exchange with the advocate. 

“I will preside over the affairs of this country, including presiding over you. I think you must start adjusting to that reality. The sooner you do that, the less chest pains you will have when that reality comes.”

Malema denied the chant said “shoot the Boer”, claiming it instead said “shoot to kill, kiss the farmer, kiss the Boer”. 

He explained that “shoot to kill” meant shoot to kill the enemy forces who are standing in between people and freedom. 

“Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer. I thought it's English,” Malema said when asked to explain what the chant meant. 

“Kiss how?” asked Oppenheimer. 

“Mwah,” demonstrated Malema, which was met with laughter in the courtroom. 

TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they thought Malema would be SA’s president in the future. 

Nearly half (44%) of voters said no and that he is “all talk”, 30% felt he had what it takes and said he had proven himself and 27% said he would only be president if the elections were held on Twitter.

READ MORE:

SONGEZO ZIBI | Chanting struggle slogans doesn’t mean people are going to be killed

But if we don’t work together to build a country based on freedom, equality, justice and solidarity, it might
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Bheki Cele

Can we really trust anything that comes out of the mouth of this trilby-wearing cowboy who purports to be our minister of police?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘I’m not scared of death, I died a long time ago’: Julius Malema

Malema said while SA had won political power in 1994, economic power was yet to be realised.
Politics
3 days ago

Farm murders and ‘Kiss the Boer’ — seven quotes from Malema at the Equality Court

The EFF is accused of hate speech and inciting violence by lobby group AfriForum.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  2. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  3. Parliament sittings could cost a million a day Politics
  4. We’ve got the money for R350 grant extension: Lindiwe Zulu Politics
  5. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season