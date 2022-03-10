Cabinet condemns Dudula Movement anti-foreigners campaign in Alex

The cabinet has condemned the recent violent and public clashes between South Africans and allegedly undocumented foreigners in Alexandra township near Sandton.

“No form of disorder, smashing infrastructure, beating of people who happen to not belong in your country will resolve this matter. It can only be resolved within the laws of the country,” minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

Addressing journalists during a post-cabinet briefing, Gungubele said the cabinet welcomed the speedy intervention by law enforcement agencies, which resulted in calm being restored to the area and the arrest of several people accused of public violence.

“No amount of discontent can justify the violation of people’s rights,” he said.

On Tuesday TimesLIVE reported that at least five people had been arrested in Alexandra, as police continued to search for those leading and taking part in the Dudula Movement campaign targeting illegal foreign nationals in townships.

The local movement is believed to be separate from the national Operation Dudula, seeking the same outcome but through different means.