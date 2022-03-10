Politics

PODCAST | ANC national conference: Who are the front-runners in a leaderless ANC?

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
10 March 2022 - 17:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the fifth ANC national conference in Soweto on December 18 2017. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the fifth ANC national conference in Soweto on December 18 2017. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we catch up on the build-up to arguably the major political event of the year: the ANC’s elective conference taking place in December.

Among other things, we look at the state of play in the provinces, the lack of skilled leadership within the party and the names of some of the candidates bubbling to the top.

Join the discussion: 

Joining our host Mike Siluma for that conversation is Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba, along with associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede.

