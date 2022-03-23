×

Politics

National government withdraws from North West after four-year intervention

Intervention led to numerous court cases and the dismissal of nine provincial government officials, including two heads of departments, says Dlamini-Zuma

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
23 March 2022 - 17:35
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told parliament national government is withdrawing from the North West. File photo.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told parliament national government is withdrawing from the North West. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

After four years of interventions the national government is withdrawing from the North West, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday. 

Dlamini-Zuma leads the interministerial task team put in place by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 when the national government placed five departments, including the premier's office, under administration.

Other departments were health, education, public works and roads, and community safety and transport management.

This was at the height of service delivery protests that engulfed the provincial capital Mahikeng, with residents demanding then premier Supra Mahumapelo be sacked, alleging wide-scale corruption and maladministration.

Dlamini-Zuma said the national government would withdraw from the province on March 31.

“The findings of the auditor-general confirm that the provincial government is on a positive trajectory and the [task team] believes sufficient progress has been made to warrant a phased withdrawal,” she said. 

“But work to embed and sustain these gains is an ongoing process that will require continued oversight and support from the legislative and executive arms of the state.”

The task team recommended to the cabinet that the national government do a phased withdrawal from its intervention in the province.

“This has been accepted by cabinet,” she said.

There was a positive trajectory in restoring governance and financial controls and this was evident in the latest audit outcomes for the provincial government.

“Seven departments received unqualified audits, including the office of the premier, which retained its unqualified status for the second year.” 

Irregular, poorly managed and potentially corrupt contracts in the provincial government had been terminated and referred to law enforcement agencies.

Dlamini-Zuma said nine provincial officials, including two heads of departments, have been dismissed after disciplinary processes.

“These cases related to financial misconduct and maladministration. Ten other officials have been found guilty and sanctioned. Regarding criminal investigations and prosecutions, 13 cases have been finalised, 17 are in court, two are awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority [and] 19 cases are under investigation by the [Hawks].

“Six high-value matters have been referred to the [Asset Forfeiture Unit] for investigation and possible asset forfeiture recoveries. Investigations are being undertaken by the Special Investigating Unit under six presidential proclamations.”

