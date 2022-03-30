Motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa hits another snag, put on hold

Parliament’s vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Wednesday put on hold after nearly an hour of high drama in the chamber.

The motion sponsored by the ATM (African Transformation Movement) could not go ahead as a result of split views among MPs who were set to debate the motion and vote by way of an open vote after National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ruled so.

ATM had taken to court to have the vote held by secret ballot but their bid to have the matter heard urgently was dismissed. The matter will be set down as non-urgent. In light of this, the party refused to have the motion debated.

Mapisa-Nqakula argued that the matter was not sub judice as per the advice of parliament’s legal services.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina argued that the motion be struck off parliament’s roll but added: “As the ANC, we are ready.” DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone echoed the sentiment.