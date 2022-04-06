POLL | Do you agree with the EFF’s decision to march to Johann Rupert’s farms?

The EFF's decision to march outside businessman Johann Rupert’s farms in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Wednesday has sparked debate, with some applauding the party for bringing the land issue into the spotlight and others claiming it is simply “looking for attention”.

Party leader Julius Malema led a march to Rupert's farms in Stellenbosch, while deputy president Floyd Shivambu led a group of protesters to Rupert's farms in Mpumalanga.

“It was on this day in 1652 that the ancestor of land thieves, Jan van Riebeeck, arrived in SA. Most of our people are landless today because of settlers such as Rupert, who are beneficiaries of land stolen from our ancestors

“His wealth was born on April 16 1652 when his colonial ancestor arrived on our shores. The EFF will picket and demand the return of our land at his doorstep,” said the EFF.