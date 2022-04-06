×

Politics

POLL | Do you agree with the EFF’s decision to march to Johann Rupert’s farms?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 April 2022 - 13:00
The EFF will march to Johann Rupert's farms on Wednesday
Image: Esa Alexander

The EFF's decision to march outside businessman Johann Rupert’s farms in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Wednesday has sparked debate, with some applauding the party for bringing the land issue into the spotlight and others claiming it is simply “looking for attention”.

Party leader Julius Malema led a march to Rupert's farms in Stellenbosch, while deputy president Floyd Shivambu led a group of protesters to Rupert's farms in Mpumalanga. 

“It was on this day in 1652 that the ancestor of land thieves, Jan van Riebeeck, arrived in SA. Most of our people are landless today because of settlers such as Rupert, who are beneficiaries of land stolen from our ancestors

“His wealth was born on April 16 1652 when his colonial ancestor arrived on our shores. The EFF will picket and demand the return of our land at his doorstep,” said the EFF.

Dozens of protesters showed up at the marches, with minibus taxis dropping off supporters wearing EFF regalia.

Party leader Julius Malema was due to speak before the march.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told journalists Van Riebeeck’s arrival had left Africans destitute.

“Our people are living on top of each other in squatter camps. People are unemployed and subjected to menial labour such as being gardeners and security guards and we are treated like subhumans on our own land,” he said.

