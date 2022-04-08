Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden discuss shared view on ceasefire in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has joined a number of world leaders that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been engaging on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

On Friday evening Ramaphosa took to Twitter to confirm that he and Biden had had a “productive call earlier this evening” to discuss a wide range of issues including the war.

“As part of deepening relations, we agreed to set up a team to strengthen trade, increase investment in infrastructure and work to tackle climate change.

“We discussed the need to support growth and development on the African continent. We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia,” tweeted Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said he also congratulated Biden on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown as the first black woman justice of the US Supreme Court.

Biden is one of many world leaders that Ramaphosa has been engaging with since the war broke out in Ukraine in February.

This includes telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the need for humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.