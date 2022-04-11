Cosatu calls for an end to free rides for former MPs

Parliament’s travel policy, which allows for free air tickets for former MPs and their spouses, should be scrapped, trade union federation Cosatu said on Monday.

“When employees leave their place of employment, they leave with the remaining salaries and pensions due to them and nothing more. MPs and their spouses should not be treated differently,” said Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks.

Two weeks ago, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo approved a revised travel policy which reduced the number of taxpayer-sponsored flights for former ministers, deputy ministers and MPs from 48 to 12 a year.

In terms of the new policy, former MPs will no longer enjoy the post-retirement benefits of flying around the country free of charge for life as this has been capped to a maximum of five years, TimesLIVE reported.