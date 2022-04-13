×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits areas affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal

Scheduled to start at 10am

13 April 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit flood-affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by several cabinet ministers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in KZN causing death, flooding and collapsed roads

Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, roads collapsing and several accidents.
News
2 days ago

KZN schools affected by rains should remain shut, says education department

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has advised that schools situated in areas that are affected by the flooding should not operate on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

DA calls for police intervention amid reports of looting in flood-ravaged KZN

The DA on Tuesday called for police intervention after reports of people looting trucks and containers amid the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Politics
15 hours ago

KZN education department confirms deaths of 7 pupils and teacher in flood

Seven pupils and a teacher have lost their lives during torrential rains that have been pounding KwaZulu-Natal since Sunday night, says the ...
News
17 hours ago

Disruptive rainfall expected to continue in parts of KZN

As some parts of Gauteng experienced sunlight and dry weather conditions on Tuesday, flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal continued to experience downpours, ...
News
17 hours ago

At least 45 dead and figure set to rise after devastating KZN floods: MEC

At least 45 people have lost their lives during devastating rains that have battered KwaZulu-Natal, leaving destruction in their wake since Sunday.
News
18 hours ago

EFF and DA unite in call for ‘inhumane’ load-shedding to be halted in KZN amid flood devastation

The EFF said implementing power cuts in affected areas was "inhumane" and would "actively aid the trauma, dislocation and death of our people".
News
1 hour ago
