WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits areas affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal
Scheduled to start at 10am
13 April 2022 - 10:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit flood-affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by several cabinet ministers.
TimesLIVE
