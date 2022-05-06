Malema slams ‘brainless’ conspiracy theories about Hillary Gardee’s death

EFF leader Julius Malema has hit back at conspiracy theories about the death of Hillary Gardee, daughter of the party’s former secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The body of the 28-year-old was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, after she was reported missing last Friday.

Malema dismissed conspiracy theorists’ attempts to link her death to the EFF’s open borders policy.

“Brainless people will always try to find a reason, even where it doesn’t exist,” said Malema.

“Women were killed in this country before the EFF was formed. Therefore, to attribute the killing of a woman to the policy of the EFF of open borders is to expose the size of your brain. That it is the same level and size of a peanut.”

He said crimes against women started in the colonial era.

“They have always been hated for being women, for being black, for being working class, and the small brain cannot comprehend that. It will look, for some non-existent reason, to justify the hatred of the EFF,” he said.