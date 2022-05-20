×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Anger at Mthethwa over R22m flag ‘misdirected’, says DA MP Macpherson

20 May 2022 - 09:20
The plan by the ministry of sport, arts and culture to spend R22m on a 'monumental' flag is under review. File photo.
The plan by the ministry of sport, arts and culture to spend R22m on a 'monumental' flag is under review. File photo.
Image: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

DA MP Dean Macpherson says the anger towards sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa over the R22m monumental flag project is misdirected.

Macpherson said if cabinet approved the project, its chair, President Cyril Ramaphosa, should be held accountable. 

He said the condemnation of Mthethwa over the project isolates Ramaphosa from his “useless” cabinet, which should not be the case. 

Everyone is mad at Nathi Mthethwa over the R22m flag, but this is misdirected. If cabinet supported this waste of money, you should be angry at the chair of cabinet, Cyril Ramaphosa, who agreed to this expenditure. Stop trying to divorce Cyril from useless ministers,” he said on Thursday. 

The project has been at the centre of criticism from the public and political parties including the EFF and DA, who said the money could be better spent uplifting struggling artists and athletes.

The department said the project is meant to promote patriotism and education about the flag’ significance. 

It was announced on Thursday that Mthethwa has directed his department to review the process related to the flag in its totality after widespread criticism.

“Over the past few days, the minister of sport, arts and culture has followed and taken note of public discourse that has unfolded in respect of the envisaged monumental flag.

“The diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of our country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity. It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion which is an active citizenry.

Flag project had ’unintended consequences’, says presidency minister Mondli Gungubele

The presidency has acknowledged the exorbitant expenditure on a national flag project could leave a bitter taste for many when considered against the ...
Politics
19 hours ago

“In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the minister of sport, arts and culture has directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality,” it said. 

Speaking during the Black Business Council summit in Midrand on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he told the minister to cancel the controversial project.

“Mthethwa comes to me and says, ‘President, please tell me when I can call you.’ I say, ‘Mthethwa I am in a cabinet committee meeting, we will talk afterwards.’

“I call him back and he says to me, ‘President, this flag thing, which is such a wonderful initiative, it seems our people are not happy with it.’ And I say, ‘Of course they are not happy with it. Cancel this thing,’” said Ramaphosa.

PODCAST | What if a pro-black organisation wanted to use the old SA flag to critique the ANC?

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘These attacks are valid’: Poet Lebo Mashile calls out Nathi Mthethwa

"This pandemic was an opportunity to show the sector that we are valued and supported, and the minister refuses to even address us directly after two ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SA's tallest flying flag costs about R200,000 a year to maintain

SA's tallest flying flag costs around R200,000 a year to maintain.
News
22 hours ago

POLL | What should the department of arts and culture do with the R22m earmarked for the flag project?

Suggestions on how the department of sports, arts and culture should use the R22m earmarked for a “monumental” flag have been flooding in after the ...
News
23 hours ago

Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag

"They were not flags! They were not vanity projects in a struggling economy of mass youth unemployment caused by a thieving government!," said Marawa.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  2. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  4. Former SAA director Yakhe Kwinana on 14 charges relating to state capture Politics
  5. Tony Yengeni attacks Zondo over Ramaphosa ‘endorsement’ Politics

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...