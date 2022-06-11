‘There cannot be different laws for the rich’: Archbishop Makgoba on 'farmgate'

“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of $4m), concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker,” Fraser said in an affidavit.

On Friday, Makgoba said the public deserves answers.

“Although there does not appear to be any equivalence between the actions of President Ramaphosa in keeping large amounts of cash on his farm and the crimes committed under the previous administration, the public is owed quick and clear answers on whether he kept foreign currency in contravention of Reserve Bank regulations, and whether tax has been paid on sales from his farm,” the archbishop said in a statement.