Politics

‘There cannot be different laws for the rich’: Archbishop Makgoba on 'farmgate'

11 June 2022 - 09:46
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged transparency over the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.
Image: Mabuti Kali

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has urged authorities to be transparent about the investigation into the alleged theft of money at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

Former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser laid charges of money laundering, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and corruption against the president and the head of police’s presidential protection unit, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, and others, at the Rosebank police station on June 1.

“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of $4m), concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker,” Fraser said in an affidavit.

On Friday, Makgoba said the public deserves answers.

“Although there does not appear to be any equivalence between the actions of President Ramaphosa in keeping large amounts of cash on his farm and the crimes committed under the previous administration, the public is owed quick and clear answers on whether he kept foreign currency in contravention of Reserve Bank regulations, and whether tax has been paid on sales from his farm,” the archbishop said in a statement.  

“There cannot be one law for the rich and well-connected and another for the rest of us.”

Referring to disruption by the EFF during Ramaphosa's appearances in parliament this week, he added: “While the disgraceful scenes in parliament yesterday are to be condemned in the strongest of terms, they illustrate how transparently and openly leaders of government need to behave if they are to avoid opportunistic attacks on their leadership which damage the country and its image in the world.”

