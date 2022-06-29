Ramaphosa to attend 7th Sacu summit in Botswana

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the 7th Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) heads of state and government summit in Gaborone Botswana.

Ramaphosa’s office announced on Wednesday the summit will be held on June 30.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said member states include the host nation Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, SA and Namibia.

“Sacu is the oldest customs union in the world and its summit is held annually to discuss progress on implementation of its agreed work programme. The 7th summit will consider progress made on implementation of the refocused work programme priorities.”

These include industrialisation through development of regional value chains, investment attraction and export promotion, regional financing mechanisms, trade facilitation and logistics and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area .

He said the summit would also consider the five-year Sacu strategic plan as approved by the council of ministers on June 2.

The president will be accompanied by minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel, his deputy Fikile Majola and deputy finance minister David Masondo.

TimesLIVE

