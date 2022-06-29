×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa to attend 7th Sacu summit in Botswana

29 June 2022 - 12:36 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the 7th Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) heads of state and government summit in Gaborone Botswana.

Ramaphosa’s office announced on Wednesday the summit will be held on June 30.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said member states include the host nation Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, SA and Namibia.

“Sacu is the oldest customs union in the world and its summit is held annually to discuss progress on implementation of its agreed work programme. The 7th summit will consider progress made on implementation of the refocused work programme priorities.”

These include industrialisation through development of regional value chains, investment attraction and export promotion, regional financing mechanisms, trade facilitation and logistics and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area .

He said the summit would also consider the five-year Sacu strategic plan as approved by the council of ministers on June 2.

The president will be accompanied by minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel, his deputy Fikile Majola and deputy finance minister David Masondo.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Africa put forward convincing case on climate change, energy, health at G7 summit: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaophosa says the time for Africa to become self-reliant has come.
Politics
23 hours ago

SA and others caught between Putin and the West will have to pick a side

The West’s leaders, once the summits and family photos are over, must get the rest of the world out of this no-man’s land
World
19 hours ago

'I don't know what favour I would have done anybody': Namibian president on Ramaphosa game farm theft

Namibian President Hage Geingob says he does “not know what favour I would have done anybody” regarding the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No-one can save the ANC in Gauteng' Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Missed opportunity for ANC Gauteng: Lesufi to the rescue? Politics
  3. Fraser charge a plot to block Ramaphosa's second term, says Enoch Godongwana Politics
  4. ‘Zondo hates me’ Politics
  5. Thabo Mbeki: ‘People join ANC just to get access to powerful positions’ Politics

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...