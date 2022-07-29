“[The policy conference] reviews ANC’s policies. It makes recommendations to the national conference. It may also introduce new policy proposal. It takes stock, basically, of the work the national executive committee should have done since the previous conference,” he said.
“You’ve got a battle of ideas that will mostly be dealing with communications. You have a paper on economic transformation. You have a paper on social transformation, on legislature and governance, on peace and stability, on health science and education — but this is also anchored by how the ANC in government functions.”
Delegates from ANC branches across the country are in attendance and will have an opportunity to give input on the proposals.
WATCH | Here’s why you should pay attention to the ANC policy conference
The ANC’s policy conference kicks off on Friday, and while for many this event might come across as an internal party talk shop, it has implications for the country as a whole.
The ruling party’s 180-page policy document sets out its road map for the next few years and ranges from economic and social transformation to education, health and technology proposals.
The ANC will spend the next three days debating proposals put forward by committees and the outcome will form the basis for its election plans in 2024.
Considering the ANC holds a majority in parliament and runs eight of the nine provincial governments, its policy proposals have a high likelihood to become law.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the policy teams have a close link to the government structure.
