Politics

WATCH | If ANC wants peace and stability in SA they must pay workers: Nehawu president

31 July 2022 - 19:14 By THABO TSHABALALA

Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have threatened instability if the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and ANC workers are not paid. They picketed at the party’s sixth national policy conference. 

Two weeks ago Sars workers affiliated with Nehawu embarked on a strike after the revenue office offered a 1.39% wage increase. The workers are demanding a 7% across-the-board wage increase.

Staff at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters have not been paid their June and July salaries. 

Nehawu president Mike Shingange says workers should be paid if the ruling party wants peace and stability in the country. 

“If they want peace, if they want stability, if they want prosperity in this country they must resolve the issues of workers,” says Shingange. 

ANC staff representative Mandla Qwane hopes the plenary inside the policy conference will discuss the issues of workers in the ruling party being paid. 

“We are hoping that even the leadership of the ANC will be open to an engagement in the plenary around this issue ... It is not just this matter, it’s all issues that relate to the renewal of the ANC and how we are to move forward,” says Qwane. 

