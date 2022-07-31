WATCH | If ANC wants peace and stability in SA they must pay workers: Nehawu president

Staff at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters have not been paid their June and July salaries.

Nehawu president Mike Shingange says workers should be paid if the ruling party wants peace and stability in the country.

“If they want peace, if they want stability, if they want prosperity in this country they must resolve the issues of workers,” says Shingange.

ANC staff representative Mandla Qwane hopes the plenary inside the policy conference will discuss the issues of workers in the ruling party being paid.

“We are hoping that even the leadership of the ANC will be open to an engagement in the plenary around this issue ... It is not just this matter, it’s all issues that relate to the renewal of the ANC and how we are to move forward,” says Qwane.

