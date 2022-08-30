×

Politics

Protection of whistle-blowers is important, says Makhura after Gauteng suspensions

30 August 2022 - 15:23
Premier David Makhura says the protection of whistle-blowers is extremely important.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the protection of whistle-blowers and witnesses is extremely important in the fight against corruption.

On Monday, he addressed the media about the developments within the Gauteng department of health.

This follows the precautionary suspension of Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Ashley Mthunzi and Gauteng health department CFO Lerato Madyo by the Gauteng government. The pair were suspended to ensure they do not impede the investigation into allegations of improper procurement and payment of service providers at the hospital.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the possible link to the murder case of Babita Deokaran — former chief director of finance, exemplary public servant and courageous whistle-blower who was brutally killed a year ago — the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been appointed to investigate these allegations with urgency,” the Gauteng government said in a statement.

Makhura said the decision was taken in accordance with the law.

He said the allegations against Mthunzi and Madyo were serious enough to refer to the SIU.

“In our view, the SIU in the republic has been doing the kind of work that really leads to consequence management. There is no swifter action we could effect, they have dealt with many of these personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption cases.

“Babita Deokaran was taken out by organised crime. Earlier on we were talking about these organised gangsters who are involved in illegal mining and other crimes. Corruption is also organised crime.”

Makhura said there were people involved in corruption who would stop at nothing to try to intimidate and take out officials who stand up for the right thing. “For that reason, again, we want to ensure there is the protection of witnesses — there is only so much that can be done.”

He said the provincial government would not back down and that one of the reasons it took them time to enforce suspensions was to ensure the proper process was followed.

“We must always act swiftly, but we must make sure we have covered all the ground. Otherwise officials will walk free, basically on technical grounds that proper processes were not followed.”

TimesLIVE

