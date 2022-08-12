×

PODCAST | Contestation for the Zulu throne set to intensify

12 August 2022 - 16:50
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini plans to perform the entering of the cattle kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ceremony this weekend, just days before Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In March this year President Cyril Ramaphosa legally recognised Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as the king-elect of the Zulu people, after the death last year of long-reigning King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu. But subsequent events concerning the Zulu royal household suggest the president’s decision does not enjoy universal support.

The Zulu royal household this week condemned an alleged planned entering of the cattle kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ceremony by Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini set for this Saturday.

The ceremony is reportedly taking place just days before a similar ceremony is scheduled to be held for Prince Misuzulu.

Simakade is the late king's firstborn son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.

However, Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the event is illegal and a “foolish provocation”.

To talk about the rift, as well as the position of traditional authorities in a democratic dispensation, our host Mike Siluma is joined by lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN Dr Fikile Vilakazi and political correspondent for the Sunday Times Zimasa Matiwane. 

