TimesLIVE readers have reacted to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma throwing her hat in the ring to become the next ANC president.
Dlamini-Zuma, through her spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali, told the Sunday Times she had been approached by ANC branches to contest the presidency at the ruling party's conference in December.
“As part of the ANC nomination process, some branches have asked her to stand and she has agreed,” said Mtshali.
Should her name make the ballot, she will go up against Ramaphosa for a second time after failing at the last elective conference in 2017. She lost that contest by 179 votes.
Dlamini-Zuma is the first ANC leader to publicly declare they will be vying for the position, with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, deputy president David Mabuza and former health minister Zweli Mkhize also reportedly keen on the job.
Ramaphosa’s popularity has reportedly taken a knock after several crises in the country and the president being under investigation over an alleged robbery at his Phala Phala farm in which US dollars were stolen.
He was shy about broadcasting his ambitions for a second term as president, saying at the weekend ANC branches will decide when nominations take place.
However, TimesLIVE readers believe he should be given more time in the top job to bring about reform.
Responding to our poll, 58% of readers said Ramaphosa should be given another term, while 13% said they were backing Dlamini-Zuma.
29% said they were supporting neither.
What you said: Here's who I am backing for ANC president
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The debate continued on social media.
“I will vote for neither of them. They both have something in common: useless,” said Thulani Mashabane.
Jack Prentice said: “Dlamini Zuma is probably the most uninspiring leader in the NEC. Let’s hope the ANC elect her, it will hasten their demise in 2024.”
“After she has lost for the second time Cyril must remove her from the cabinet,” joked Hulisani Huly.
Sibusiso Khumalo said people have lost faith in the ANC.
“The ANC will not get a majority in 2024, people have lost faith in the party. Nobody can save it, in 2017 they were helped by the 'new dawn' token. After Zuma and Guptas years Ramaphosa really did seem like a saviour, anything was just better than Zuma's administration.
“We had so much faith in CR17, but I think he also failed. Feel sorry for him sometimes, having inherited the mess that Zuma created. He also had to deal with factions and being surrounded by snakes in his own party.”
